A Tennessee woman is facing drug-related charges after an off-duty sheriff’s deputy found a small bag of cocaine in his drink at a Tennessee Steak ‘n Shake restaurant, according to multiple reports.

Chattanooga police were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to a report of an assault at the Steak ‘n Shake in Hixson, WTVC reported. Hamilton County Deputy Rick Wolfe told investigators that he found a small bag of cocaine in his drink.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed that employee Jekjevea Monchell Yearby dropped the bag into Wolfe’s drink while she was taking his order, according to WTVC.

Woman charged with mistakenly making 'coke float' for off-duty officer

Yearby, 27, admitted in a subsequent interview that the cocaine was hers, according to an affidavit obtained by WTVC. She told police that she believed the bag accidentally fell from her waitress book into the officer’s drink while she was taking his order.

Yearby told police she had a second bag of cocaine inside her bra, WRCB reported. A small black straw that appeared to have cocaine residue on it was also seized, the news station reported.

Records from Hamilton County Jail showed Yearby was arrested on charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.