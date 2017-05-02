Authorities investigating a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus say the suspect may have been suffering from mental health issues but have uncovered no evidence that he was attacking victims with Greek life affiliations, law enforcement sources told the American-Statesman early Tuesday.

Speculation ran rampant on social media in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which killed one student and injured three others, that a man police identified as Kendrex J. White, 21, may be targeting members of UT fraternities or sororities. However, two law enforcement sources involved in the investigation say they have no information to support that theory.

JUST IN: UT stabbing linked to mental health, not targeted attack, sources say https://t.co/5bOBpkodDs pic.twitter.com/t6elnhqApO — Austin Statesman (@statesman) May 2, 2017

They have yet to uncover any specific motive for the attack but are working to learn more about White’s mental health, which will continue to be a focus of their work today.

White was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated less than a month ago and told officers that he had been prescribed “happy pills.”

He has not yet been formally charged, but is expected to be so later today.

Meanwhile, UT officials say they will also be working today to understand the sequence of events concerning a campus emergency notification.

In an email to campus late Monday, President Gregory L. Fenves wrote that he understood frustrations about the speed of notifications and that “I am committed to faster notification in the future.”