Report: 61-year-old woman attacked while sunbathing in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 61-year-old Florida woman says she was punched repeatedly while sunbathing at Crescent Beach.
The woman told deputies she was sitting in her beach chair reading a book Thursday morning when someone walked up behind her and started hitting her with a closed fist.
The police report says the man knocked the woman out of her chair and continued beating her.
They say during the attack, the man grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it into the ocean.
“I can’t believe that would happen here,” Robin Brakefield, who was at the beach Friday, said.
According to a report, the woman screamed for help. The report says she thought he was trying to kill her.
Deputies say the man ran off after the attack.
“He went charging across the yard and into our neighbor’s house,” area resident Chuck Cooper said.
Investigators said they found Christopher Snellgrove, 18, hiding behind a grill, and arrested him.
Deputies say he admitted to attacking the woman but had no explanation why, other than “she gave him a look, which made him feel like a bum.”
Beachgoers said they felt for the woman.
“She’s going to be scared every single time she wants to come here, and that’s not right,” Dorrie Meyer said.
Snellgrove is charged with robbery and resisting officers without violence. His bond was set at $11,000.
