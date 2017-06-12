Police in Dalton, Georgia, are asking for help after someone abandoned a puppy on the side of the road, sealed in a taped-up cardboard box.

The puppy was found by some children in the neighborhood on June 7 and rescued by Dalton firefighters, who called police to investigate, according to a June 8 news release from the Dalton Police Department.

The puppy, a female white and brown dog, was sealed in a box with markings from Doctors Foster And Smith Affordable Quality Pet Care.

Police said the dog, which is most likely a Jack Russell terrier, appears to be approximately 8 weeks old.

Close Puppy found in sealed box with temperatures in 80s

Despite being sealed in a box with temperatures in the 80s, police said the puppy was healthy and playful once she was freed.

The dog was taken by Animal Control and turned over to a local rescue organization, where she is now safe.

Officers are hoping that someone will recognize the puppy and know who owned her or possibly know who owned the litter from which she came.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Serena Martin at 706-278-9085. Once connected, dial 9 and enter extension 240. You can also email smartin@cityofdalton-ga.gov.