Crime & Law
Police: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car
Police: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car

Police: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car
Photo Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Police: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car

By: Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -  A Virginia woman was arrested on accusations that she left her 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier in a hot car while she ate inside a Buffalo Wild Wings at an Atlanta mall last week.

Dominique Nicole Brown, 24, was booked into Cobb County jail on a charge of animal cruelty Thursday evening, jail records show. She bonded out for $1,320 about eight hours later.

Brown was reached by phone Tuesday, but declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the call disconnected.

It wasn’t immediately clear why she was in Georgia, but police said her uncle took custody of her car when she was arrested.

Police explained what led to her arrest in an incident report.

The report doesn’t say how Cobb County police found out that six-pound Kingston had been apparently locked in the car, parked at the Cumberland Mall, but an officer arrived about 2:45 p.m.

“The dog (was) panting heavily and showing signs of dehydration,” according to the account of the officer, who measured the temperature of the exterior of the car at 91 degrees.

Police said the car was parked under a tree, but the rear of the car, where the officer found Kingston, was in the sun.

The officer said he stuck his retractable baton through an inch-wide gap in the window of the Nissan Versa and unlocked the car. The Yorkie started returning to normal after five minutes in the officer’s air-conditioned vehicle, according to the report.

At 3:20 p.m., the officer took temperature readings of the car. The cop measured the area where Kingston had been at 100 degrees, the rear of the car at 148 degrees and the average temperature at 113 degrees.

Brown got back from eating at Buffalo Wild Wings about 10 minutes later, the report said.

The officer said he told Brown how hot the car was, to which she replied, “I guess I should have ordered my food and then came back to the car to sit with him.”

Police then arrested her, and Kingston went with county animal control officers.

Cobb animal control officers confirmed that Kingston was returned to Brown on Saturday.

Brown’s next court date was not immediately available via online court databases.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
