Crime & Law
Police: Steak 'n Shake employee accidentally drops cocaine into off-duty deputy's drink
Police: Steak 'n Shake employee accidentally drops cocaine into off-duty deputy's drink

Police: Steak 'n Shake employee accidentally drops cocaine into off-duty deputy's drink
Photo Credit: jetcityimage/Getty Images

Police: Steak 'n Shake employee accidentally drops cocaine into off-duty deputy's drink

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: jetcityimage/Getty Images

HIXSON, Tenn. -  A Tennessee woman is facing drug-related charges after an off-duty sheriff’s deputy found a small bag of cocaine in his drink at a Tennessee Steak ‘n Shake restaurant, according to multiple reports.

Chattanooga police were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to a report of an assault at the Steak ‘n Shake in Hixson, WTVC reported. Hamilton County Deputy Rick Wolfe told investigators that he found a small bag of cocaine in his drink.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed that employee Jekjevea Monchell Yearby dropped the bag into Wolfe’s drink while she was taking his order, according to WTVC.

Yearby, 27, admitted in a subsequent interview that the cocaine was hers, according to an affidavit obtained by WTVC. She told police that she believed the bag accidentally fell from her waitress book into the officer’s drink while she was taking his order.

Yearby told police she had a second bag of cocaine inside her bra, WRCB reported. A small black straw that appeared to have cocaine residue on it was also seized, the news station reported.

Records from Hamilton County Jail showed Yearby was arrested on charges of assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

  • Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    The box says “It's amazing what she knows,” but security experts say the My Friend Cayla doll also makes it easy for strangers to know your child. The doll uses Bluetooth technology to connect to a device with no PIN or password required.  >> Read more trending news “On a scale of one to 10 this doll was definitely one to hack,” Ken Munro with Pentest Partners, who discovered the vulnerability in 2015, said. “I don't think anybody takes this seriously enough. What bothers me is we're expecting parents to become computer security experts and that's not realistic.” Privacy groups are taking action. Last December the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington filed a complaint with the FTC about Genesis toys, the maker of My Friend Cayla and the robot I-Que. The complaint cites ease of access and how the app recordings were sent to a third party software company, Nuance Communications, without making it clear to parents.  RELATED: Germany bans talking doll due to security concerns The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or C.O.P.P.A, sets strict guidelines on how parents must be notified about information collected on their children.  “The parent has to actually know what is going on and then say, ‘Yes, I agree.’ The box cannot already be checked. It cannot be just hidden somewhere in the terms of service. It's supposed to be a moment where the parent realizes what's going on and says, ‘Yes, I'm OK with that,’” Munro said. RELATED: Do some toys threaten your child’s privacy? Even if parents are notified, understanding how the information is stored is key.  'It's going to the cloud. That's the basic thing for so many of our devices,' said Munro. Child user profiles and recordings collected by some other companies have also been compromised. In 2015, V-Tech Toys was hacked exposing over six million child profiles. Plus, security researchers recently discovered that people could access voice recordings of Spiral Toys Cloudpets. Munro said that the best way to make sure your children's privacy is secure is to not give out their information in the first place.  “It's really more of a problem of how we as Americans view our privacy, and we keep giving more and more information out,” Munro said. “Eventually, we're not going to have any more privacy if we don't stop.” The FTC would not comment on their investigation of complaints against Genesis Toys and Nuance. 
  • Rides available on historic WWII bomber during Tulsa visit
    Rides available on historic WWII bomber during Tulsa visit
    A rare piece of history flew into Tulsa this week, and those interested in World War II or those who fought in it will have a rare opportunity to climb on board. The Madras Maiden is one of only about a half dozen B-17 bombers still flying. It’s operated by the Liberty Foundation, and tours or flights will be available at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum, June 3-4, 2017. In an email sent to KRMG, the Liberty Foundation says “Seventy two years ago these aircraft flew from bases far from home in an attempt to bring freedom to oppressed people. Our B-17's mission for today is to educate the people of America about the courages WWII veterans, and remember those brave aircrew who never made it home. ‘Madras Maiden’ is a living museum, our heritage not in mothballs or the pages of a dusty book, but real life, three dimensions, here and now. You are invited to come touch the past and fly through ageless skies. To book a flight, call 918-340-0243. You can find more information on the Liberty Foundation website.
  • White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    In the first business day at the White House since President Trump returned from a nine day foreign trip, Trump Administration officials rattled off a list of achievements from his stops in the Mideast and Europe, as the President once more used Twitter to take the press to task for writing more stories about ties between the 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia. “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources. When reporters pointed out that a story tweeted out by Mr. Trump today used anonymous sources to bolster his own Russia response, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was having none of it. “Your question supposes facts that have not been confirmed,” Spicer said, when asked about Trump’s son-in-law, top aide Jared Kushner, and whether he sought to coordinate secret discussions with Russian officials after the November elections. Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russia https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer almost seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition. “In general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” Spicer told reporters. While the White House downplayed stories about the Russia investigation, officials did their best to tout the President’s recent trip to the Europe and the Middle East. Spicer used the first eleven minutes of the daily White House briefing to tout Mr. Trump’s overseas trip, labeling it “extraordinarily successful.” “He accomplished the return of a strong American to international affairs, rallied civilized nations of the world against terrorism, took real steps toward peace in the Middle East, and renewed our alliances on the basis of both shared interests and shared burdens,” Spicer said. “Trump’s first foreign trip was a huge success,” tweeted White House spokesman Michael Short. White House press secretary Sean Spicer: “It was an unprecedented trip abroad” https://t.co/0hUetIYvWI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 The White House was not the only part of the administration touting the trip, as the State Department briefing room was suddenly put to use for the first time in several weeks – in order to talk about the high points of Mr. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel. “The United States and Saudi Arabia affirmed a strategic partnership for the 21st Century,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones. Message of the week is how great, unprecedented, historic, the trip was. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 30, 2017 The State Department briefing had not been on the schedule for today, as reporters were given just over a 20 minute notice that it would happen. In the past, briefings at the State Department were daily happenings, but that has changed dramatically under Mr. Trump, as this was the first meeting with reporters there in several weeks.
  • Ariana Grande announces benefit concert: 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester'
    Ariana Grande announces benefit concert: 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester'
    Four days after a suicide bombing left 22 dead and scores wounded at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, the 23-year-old pop singer has announced that she will return to the grief-stricken city for another concert to benefit the victims and their families.  'Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,' Grande said Friday in a statement shared on Twitter. 'I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.'  She added that she would announce the details of the concert as soon as the plans were confirmed.  The attack occurred soon after her concert at the Manchester Arena ended Monday night, as the lights went up and thousands of concertgoers filed toward the exits. Police said a homemade explosive device detonated near the entrance to the venue, unleashing panic and chaos in the surrounding crowd. Eyewitnesses described horrific carnage, with wounded children and dismembered bodies strewn on the ground. The youngest fatality of the attack was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos; of the 59 injured, a dozen were under the age of 16, authorities confirmed.  The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but British investigators have not yet concluded whether the perpetrator, 22-year-old British citizen Salman Abedi, acted alone or with accomplices.  It was a show meant to celebrate female power - part of Grande's 'Dangerous Woman Tour' - and with an audience filled with women and girls, some saw the bombing as a clear act of misogynistic violence.  In her statement Friday, Grande said she would not let the terrorist act rob her fans of the safety, solidarity and celebration they had come to expect from her concerts.  'From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they've made online. To express themselves,' she wrote. 'This will not change that.'  The singer also lauded her fans for their support of one another after the attack, and vowed that her community of so-called 'Arianators' would remain open and inclusive.  'The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know. The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,' she said.  'We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win.
  • U.S. consumer spending, income post solid gains
    U.S. consumer spending, income post solid gains
    Americans increased their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, bolstered by a solid gain in incomes. The strong results underscored expectations that the economy is poised to rebound after a lackluster start to the year. The Commerce Department says consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in April after a 0.3 percent rise in March. It was the best showing since December. Incomes rose 0.4 percent. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, grew at the slowest pace in seven years in the first quarter. That was a key reason the economy expanded by just 1.2 percent at the start of the year. Economists are hopeful growth will rebound to around 3 percent in the current April-June quarter.
