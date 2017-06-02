Police say bank robber spent stolen money on Air Jordans, crab legs

Police say a bank robber in Detroit used the $5,000 she stole on a diverse array of items.

Chloe Adams, 25, is accused of robbing a Citizens Bank in May, WXYZ reported. Police say she handed the bank teller a note that said "things would get bloody" if the teller didn't comply. Adams got away with approximately $5,000, police said.

Officers located Adams at her home this week, and according to the police report, she told officers that she spent the money on Air Jordan shoes, crab legs, a barbecue and a trip to Chicago. She also used some of the stolen money to pay a delinquent car loan, police said.

Adams was arrested on robbery charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.