Police say bank robber spent stolen money on Air Jordans, crab legs

DETROIT - Police say a bank robber in Detroit used the $5,000 she stole on a diverse array of items.
Chloe Adams, 25, is accused of robbing a Citizens Bank in May, WXYZ reported. Police say she handed the bank teller a note that said "things would get bloody" if the teller didn't comply. Adams got away with approximately $5,000, police said.
Officers located Adams at her home this week, and according to the police report, she told officers that she spent the money on Air Jordan shoes, crab legs, a barbecue and a trip to Chicago. She also used some of the stolen money to pay a delinquent car loan, police said.
Adams was arrested on robbery charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.
