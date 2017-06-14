Police: Panhandler accused of refusing job arrested for vagrancy

A panhandler in Michigan who allegedly turned down a job offer from a car dealership was arrested Wednesday on disorderly conduct and vagrancy charges, police said.

The man and his son were arrested because they were impeding traffic, police said. The son was intoxicated, according to authorities.

>> Read more trending news



The man and his son have not been named because they haven't been arraigned yet, WXYZ reported.

On Tuesday, a car dealership in front of which the man frequently stands to panhandle put up a sign of its own, WXYZ reported. The sign said, "Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10.00/HR. He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”