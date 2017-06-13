Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas

NEWPORT, Ark. -  An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Monday night, and the shooter is still at large.

According to Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, was shot in the Remmel Park area and died at a nearby hospital.

Right now, there is an active manhunt for the shooter.

Details surrounding the shooting haven't been released.

    An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Monday night, and the shooter is still at large. According to Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, was shot in the Remmel Park area and died at a nearby hospital. Right now, there is an active manhunt for the shooter. Details surrounding the shooting haven't been released.
  • Street sweeper accident kills operator
    Street sweeper accident kills operator
    A street sweeper accident kills a man.   Documents tell us that a street sweeper operator was killed early Saturday after officials say he became entangled while trying to clear something from the machine at a parking lot in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville.   Witnesses say the man was heard crying for help, but by the time rescuers had arrived he was already unresponsive.   Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Musser says police worked throughout the day to contact both the man's family and his employer. Investigators say they were trying to gather information about exactly how the incident happened.   Musser says no foul play is apparent and that it seems to be a terrible accident.   The man's identity wasn't immediately released.
  • Condo fire leaves 10-year old in serious condition
    Condo fire leaves 10-year old in serious condition
    A 10-year old girl is hospitalized in serious condition from an apartment fire. We're told the fire started in an upstairs bedroom at the Oakbrook Village Condos near 1100 South Garnett Road around 7 p.m. Monday. Two other children and their grandmother were able to get outside without injury. Two condos were destroyed by the fire while two other units sustained smoke damage. Four families were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
  • Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    Four lines of possible questions for Attorney General Sessions
    It could be another intriguing day of testimony on Capitol Hill when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon, as Sessions is expected to face questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and the extent of any contacts that the former U.S. Senator had with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign. Here are some possible lines of inquiry: 1. What was Comey referring to last week about Sessions? Questioned by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Former FBI Director James Comey dropped a hint about some kind of information with regards to Attorney General Sessions and the Russia investigation, which Comey was convinced would lead to Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe. “We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. What was that evidence? Did Comey relate that in a closed door session? Is there any way to ask about it in open session? 2. Did Sessions try to run interference for Comey with Trump? While Comey did not run to tell Sessions of his concerns over what the President supposedly said about the investigation of Michael Flynn, Comey did say he asked Sessions to shield him from Mr. Trump, worried by the President’s phone calls and questions. Did Sessions remember that? Did he do anything after being asked by Comey? Does Sessions have a different recollection of what had been discussed? 3. Should Sessions have been involved in Comey’s firing? This gets at the issue of the Sessions recusal from the Russia investigation writ large. Some Democrats say that recusal should have also applied to the Comey firing – since President Trump has made clear he fired Comey in part because of the Russia probe. “If, as the president said, I was fired because of the Russia investigation, why was the Attorney General involved in that chain?” Comey asked last week. He said he didn’t have an answer. Democrats seem likely to hammer on this point. 4. Did Sessions have other meetings with Russian officials? This one has been simmering since confirmation hearings for Sessions earlier this year, as some Democrats have all but accused Sessions of perjury; Republicans say it’s nothing close to that. Back on January 10, Sessions said, “I did not have communications with the Russians” – but the story wasn’t so simple. This is the first time Democrats have had the chance to bring up the issue since that confirmation hearing.
  • Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
    Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores across the country will see some stores closing during the next two years according to the Ascena Retail group which owns the stores. Ascena Chief executive David Jaffe announced late last week the company definitely plans to close 250 locations, and that another 400 will also be closed unless the company can secure better rental rates for those stores. Ascena joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’s, Kmart, Sears, JCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures.  More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February. 
