Police: NYC man stalks 8-year-old girl, 12-year-old brother

New York City police are searching for a man who has been stalking an 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother in Brooklyn, WPIX reported.

The man allegedly left a note in the family’s mailbox, which read “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

The alleged stalker is described as a black male, bald, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, police said.

On Friday morning, the girl, who was walking to her school bus stop in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn noticed a man hiding between cars and following her, police said.

The man fled when other adults were present, police said.

Friday afternoon, a similar incident occurred involving the girl’s brother, police said. According to police, the boy was about to leave the bus when the man flagged it down. He told the driver he was there to pick up the boy, but was denied because he was not on the authorized list to pick up the child, WPIX reported.

Around 7 p.m., the 8-year-old said she saw the man on the second step of her residence, taking a photograph of the house, police said.

On Saturday morning, the boy was allegedly approached by the man. Later that day, the girl found the note in the family mailbox, WPIX reported.