Police: Mother accused of locking young sons in ‘kennels’

Authorities said a woman was arrested Monday after they found children inside enclosures that looked like kennels.

Kristal Richard, 33, of West Virginia, allegedly left her sons, ages 2 and 5, inside “locked boxes made of tarp, plywood and mesh,” the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

State police found the children “without clothes, and surrounded by urine and feces” while conducting a welfare check, according to the Gazette-Mail.

Troopers told the Gazette-Mail that the older boy yelled, “Yippee” when he was released from the enclosure.

Richard admitted to leaving the boys inside the cages a majority of the day and that she “was not fit to raise children,” the Gazette-Mail reported.

Police said the other family members have taken care of the children and Richard was charged with child neglect.