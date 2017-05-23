A multiagency manhunt is underway for the people who allegedly killed two men during a robbery in Georgia.

Sheriff Joe Chapman said the two men were lured to Clegg Farm Road in Social Circle, Georgia, on Monday to be robbed. They ended up being shot.

Tire marks can be seen where a truck veered off the road and crashed into the fence. Investigators said the victims had posted something on a website -- it was that item the suspects were after.

“With the ambulance, the fire truck and the police tape going up, it looked more like a crime scene,” neighbor Larry Sneed said.

Sneed said the crash happened about 150 yards from his driveway. He said a truck had veered off the road and slammed into his neighbor’s fence.

“This is something more than a one-car accident,” Chapman said. “Two people had been shot. There were two fatalities.”

Chapman said the victims were lured to the county.

“Robbery. It was a transaction, some social media-type transaction, Craigslist-type situation,” Chapman said.

The sheriff said the two victims drove 75 miles from Meriwether County to sell an item they had advertised online. Something went wrong during the transaction and both men ended up shot to death, investigators said.

Chapman said a 16-year-old is in custody and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators don't think he acted alone.

“We're looking for any and all persons involved,” Chapman said. “It is a current and ongoing investigation continuing as we speak … one more, two or three more."

The sheriff has put up a $5,000 reward for an arrest and conviction.

“We're not Atlanta. This doesn't happen every day so (we’re putting) all effort we have into it,” Chapman said.

There are five agencies actively working on this case.

If anyone knows anything about this crime, they are asked to call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (770) 267-6557 immediately.