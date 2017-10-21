DAYTON, Ohio - A 44-year-old Ohio man is accused of stealing an ambulance with a medic and patient on board.
Within an hour of driving off Friday evening with the Dayton Fire Department life squad, the suspect — identified by police as Jeffrey Lamar Brown — was behind bars.
The ambulance was taken around 6:30 p.m. after medics responded to a call in a Dayton neighborhood, WHIO reported. The keys were in the ignition when the suspect made his way into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and took off, according to a Dayton police report.
Dayton police finally were able to stop the ambulance a little over a mile from where it was stolen, WHIO reported.
Brown was arrested at 7 p.m. and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of robbery and two counts of kidnapping, all felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, online jail records show.
