Police: Man claimed heroin belonged to 5-year-old boy

A man in New York who was found with heroin during a traffic stop said the drugs belonged to a child, police said.

Matthew Derocha, 28, was pulled over by the Syracuse Police Department on May 26, Syracuse.com reported. As officers approached the vehicle, they said they saw a scale of the type commonly used to to weigh drugs in the back seat of Derocha's car. In his pants pocket, Derocha had 20 envelopes containing a powder substance, police said in the incident report. The substance tested positive for heroin, police said.

Derocha told police that he had taken the drugs from a 5-year-old boy, who he was trying to teach about the dangers of drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

Derocha was arrested on multiple drug-related charges and taken to the Onondaga County Jail.