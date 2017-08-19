Police investigating after ATM stolen by forklift driver

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating the robbery of an ATM by a forklift driver.

The incident happened Wednesday at a First Service Bank in Conway.

The driver of the forklift removed the entire ATM and took an undisclosed amount of money.

A worker at the First Service Bank told police she noticed damage to the bank when she first arrived to work Wednesday morning.

Police believe whoever is responsible works at a nearby construction site.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 501-450-6130.