Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative’s gun accidentally goes off

A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after authorities believe she was accidentally shot by a family member during a gathering in Alabama, according to multiple reports.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the girl as Kayla Mendenhall, AL.com reported.

Authorities told the news site that Kayla and an adult family member were wrestling when a gun worn by the adult discharged. Kayla was shot in the upper leg and died at a hospital.

Police declined to comment further on the investigation.

Kayla Mendenhall was in 6th grade at Leeds and loved by her teachers and classmates: https://t.co/UYcDlrd5Iu pic.twitter.com/r4ipIhnBCe — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) May 1, 2017

"It's just really difficult when a child is involved in something like this,” Leeds police Chief Ron Reaves told WBMA. “We really want to make sure we do things right.”

Kayla played the trombone at Leeds Middle School, where she was a sixth-grade student, AL.com reported.

"She had never been in trouble (a) day of her life in school,'' superintendent John Moore told the news site. “She was a wonderful student, always had a smile. She was just clearly a ray of sunshine."

Counselors on Monday were helping students deal with Kayla’s death, according to WMBA.

"I heard a teacher describe her earlier as having a smile that could brighten any room,” assistant principal Wesley Graham told the news station. “I thought that was perfect because she always came in with a smile and was always positive.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.