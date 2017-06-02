Listen Live
Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
Close

Photo Credit: Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

MESQUITE, Texas -  Police say an 18-year-old man in Texas crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a man inside and injuring a woman in a suspected case of drunken driving.

Steven Tutt, 18, is accused of crashing into the Mesquite home of Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 42, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported. The 2002 Chevy Avalanche did extensive damage to the house. Reyes was killed; Vasquez was injured but in stable condition, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Tutt was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Passenger Shabreka Tutt, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.

