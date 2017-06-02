Police say an 18-year-old man in Texas crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a man inside and injuring a woman in a suspected case of drunken driving.

>> Read more trending stories



Steven Tutt, 18, is accused of crashing into the Mesquite home of Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 42, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported. The 2002 Chevy Avalanche did extensive damage to the house. Reyes was killed; Vasquez was injured but in stable condition, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Tutt was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Passenger Shabreka Tutt, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.