A gas station cook is a facing serious charge after police said she attacked a customer and threw a pot of hot grease on her.

The victim told officers she entered a Shell gas station in Memphis early Friday and ordered chicken wings.

She said the wings were undercooked. When she tried to explain the problem, she said the cook, Olivia Gipson, became agitated and started arguing with her.

Police said Gipson punched the victim in the face when she tried to talk to a manager and pulled out a box cutter, slicing at the victim's face. The cook is also accused of throwing a hot pot of grease in the victim's face.

Gipson told police the victim started the fight and she was just trying to defend herself. She was charged with aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they said the victim was covered in blood. Police said there was a trail of blood all over the store. She had second-degree burns to her face, eyes, chest and shoulders, and was taken to Regional One in noncritical condition.

FOX13 spoke to the store owner, who said the victim never actually bought any chicken on the day of the incident. He also told us the victim has caused problems in his store before.