Orlando City Soccer forward Cyle Larin charged with DUI

Orlando City Soccer Club forward Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday in Orlando and charged with driving under the influence, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

>> Read more trending news

Investigators said a trooper spotted a white Cadillac shortly after 2:30 a.m. traveling the wrong way on the South Ivanhoe Boulevard ramp.

The vehicle merged onto North Orange Avenue and continued to travel in the wrong direction in the wrong lanes, so the trooper pulled over the driver, investigators said.

The driver stopped in the middle of the road, and an oncoming Mercedes stopped within feet of the vehicle, preventing a head-on collision, according to an arrest report.

The driver told the trooper he was unfamiliar with the area and wasn't from the area, the report said. Investigators said he later told the trooper he moved from Toronto, Canada, to Orlando about three years ago.

The trooper described the man's eyes as bloodshot and glossy and said that the vehicle smelled of alcohol, the report said.

The trooper asked the driver to pull into an adjacent parking lot, where he identified himself as Cyle Larin and a field sobriety test was performed, officials said.

Investigators said that Larin, whose speech was slurred and who had difficulty answering questions, told the trooper that he and his female passenger were coming back from Ono Nightclub in downtown Orlando, but he said he hadn't drunk any alcohol.

The report said Larin had difficulty following some of the trooper's instructions during the field sobriety test and kept changing his answer when asked how much he had to drink, the report said.

Larin told the trooper he had "two to three vodka Red Bulls," according to the report. He was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where he blew a .179 and .182 during breathalyzer tests, troopers said. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Florida is .08

Larin was booked into the Orange County Jail and is being held in lieu of $500 bond.