A man in Ada, Oklahoma, was shot and killed Friday after allegedly trying to drown twin infants, officials said.

According to KXII, officials said a 12-year-old ran for help when a man “was attempting to drown two small children … in the bathtub.”

Oklahoma man shoots, kills neighbor who was trying to drown twin babies https://t.co/2SEGrhLYe8 pic.twitter.com/M4J8mrXKnk — KFOR (@kfor) June 4, 2017

The child reportedly found a neighbor to come over to the house. The neighbor shot and killed the man when he allegedly saw the man holding the babies in the bathtub, police said.

KXII reports that the two 3-month-old children were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital and are stable. Their condition was not made available, but a relative told KXII that he is glad the twins are safe.

The man who was killed was identified as Leland Foster, the father of the babies.

Ada police told KFOR that the neighbor who shot Foster was released, but the district attorney will have to decide if the killing was justified.

