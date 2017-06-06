Naomi Jones, missing Florida girl, found dead in Pensacola

A missing 12-year-old Pensacola, Florida, girl was found dead just days after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for her.

Naomi Jones' body was found Monday afternoon in a stream near Ashland Avenue and Detroit Street in Pensacola, WKRG reports.

Sheriff on Naomi Jones' death: "I don't care why. You've killed one of my citizens. That's all I am concerned with." https://t.co/4KWPeFOVI3 pic.twitter.com/crWBVGvkwP — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) June 6, 2017

Naomi was last seen Wednesday around noon in front of the Aspen Village Apartments in the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said when the Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said the last known communication with Naomi was at 12:21 p.m. that day – a cellphone conversation with a friend.

Deputies searched for Naomi for days and got investigative help from the FBI, Morgan said. A $20,000 reward for information leading to Naomi's whereabouts was offered as hundreds of people searched for her Sunday.

Morgan said Naomi's death is being investigated as a homicide, WALA reports.

"We have reason to believe through all the activities that have occurred over the last five days that we now have sufficient information to pursue some individuals that are persons of interest and may be involved not only in the disappearance of Naomi but might quite possibly be involved in her homicide," Morgan said during a news conference on Monday.