Man who tweeted about attacking girlfriend gets life in prison

A California man was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and viciously beating his girlfriend in Marietta, Georgia, when she tried to end their relationship.
Orlando Mickey Rhinehart, 31, also posted on Twitter about the February incident at a Delk Road motel, said Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Rhinehart hit the woman, tore her hair out and spit on her before he forced her into her car, Isaza said. He then called a friend and said he was going to bring her to the friend to beat, making the victim fear for her life.
When they got to an area the victim recognized, she jumped from the moving car and fell onto the pavement, where she hit her head and tore skin, Isaza said. She got up and ran to the Sam’s Club on Cobb Parkway for help.
Rhinehart, who has been in custody since February, was convicted Thursday of kidnapping with bodily injury and two counts of battery, Isaza said. He was acquitted of robbery and aggravated assault.
“A truly dangerous, violent, and clearly murderous man has been convicted,” Assistant District Attorney Julianna Peterson said. “Not only was justice done, but our community is safer today because Orlando Rhinehart is no longer free to terrorize the vulnerable.”
