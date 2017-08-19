Man tried to sell stolen refrigeration unit back to owner, police say

An Iowa man accused of trying to steal a stolen refrigerator back to its owner pleaded guilty to felony theft charges Thursday.

Roger Otts, 38, stole a refrigeration unit worth $12,000, police said. He then tried to sell the unit back to the owner, who was disguised as a buyer, for $8,000, KCCI reported. Otts was immediately arrested.

Otts pleaded guilty to felony theft and probation violation charges, KCCI reported. A judge ordered Otts to serve 90 days for parole violations. Otts then will serve a two-year probation for the theft charge. If he violates the probation, as a habitual offender, he will be required to serve at least three years in prison.