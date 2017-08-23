Man shoves woman onto subway tracks; culprit at large

Once again, Barron Trump has become the target of online criticism. And once again, political figures, celebrities and others on social media are standing up for the 11-year-old, imploring the media to keep the youngest Trump out of the negative limelight. On Monday night, conservative news outlet the Daily Caller published a story attacking Barron for the T-shirt and shorts he wore while boarding Air Force One on Sunday. The headline read, 'It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House.' In a barrage of angry tweets, many described the story as 'mean spirited,' 'shameful,' intrusive and irrelevant. The reactions shared a common understanding that the president's children are supposed to be off-limits. And former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who has previously come to Barron's defense, weighed in with a tweet: 'It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.' In Monday's Daily Caller story, entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote that 'while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater.' As President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump departed from Morristown, New Jersey, to Washington on Sunday, Barron joined them wearing khaki shorts, loafers and a bright red T-shirt with the words, 'On your mark tiger shark.' 'What am I missing here? Is Barron just better than I ever was at rebelling against my parents?' Springer wrote. 'His dad is always looking dapper and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.' It wasn't the first time Chelsea Clinton has come to Barron's defense in light of insensitive media attention about him. In January, a slew of unflattering jokes circulated on social media about the boy's appearance at his father's inauguration ceremony. 'Saturday Night Live' writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely after a tweet she posted about Barron received angry backlash and calls for her firing. In response to the earlier attacks against Barron, Clinton wrote a Facebook post that was praised and shared widely: 'Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid,' Clinton wrote. 'Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids.' On Monday afternoon and evening, Twitter users questioned why the Daily Caller writer, and the public, should care about 'what an 11-year-old boy wears,' as journalist Yashar Ali tweeted. 'How is it your business?' he added. 'Poor Barron,' tweeted comedian Chelsea Handler. Some complimented the first son's outfit: 'Barron was rockin a good look today,' tweeted Jesse Lee, who served as a special assistant under former president Obama. And others tracked down Barron's shirt, apparently a $24.50 boy's T-shirt from J. Crew. A similar shirt in lime green on J. Crew's website included a note: 'We're sorry. This item has been so popular, it has sold out.' 'Jesus, they're even inhuman 2 their own. @Ford_Springer of conserv @dailycaller slams Barron Trump 4 his clothes. FORD! Kids are OFF LIMITS! - Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2017' 'Leave Barron alone. Anything else is shameful. - Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 21, 2017'