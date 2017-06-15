Listen Live
clear-night
80°
H 96
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
80°
Sunny
H 96° L 70°
  • clear-night
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 96° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 96° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 96° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Man died after falling into deep fryer at Publix supermarket, lawsuit says
Close

Man died after falling into deep fryer at Publix supermarket, lawsuit says

Man died after falling into deep fryer at Publix supermarket, lawsuit says
Photo Credit: clearstockconcepts/Getty Images
A Publix supermarket (stock photo).

Man died after falling into deep fryer at Publix supermarket, lawsuit says

By: Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: clearstockconcepts/Getty Images

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  A Commerce, Georgia, woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Publix, claiming the grocery chain was at fault when her husband fell into a deep fryer, leading to his 2015 death.

Mansur Blount was a vent hood technician. Part of his job was to clean vent hoods at client businesses, including a Publix location in Dacula, where he was doing that work on June 25, 2015, according to the lawsuit.

A Publix spokeswoman said it is the company’s policy not to comment on open lawsuits.

>> Read more trending news

The vents were above a deep fryer filled with hot cooking oil, and the fryer was covered with a “thin metal cover,” the suit says. Blount was “not aware of the hazard” and unfamiliar with the store, according to the lawsuit.

Blount was standing with his left leg on the cover while he cleaned the vent. Suddenly, the fryer cover gave way and Blount’s left leg fell into the deep fryer, the suit says. Blount suffered severe burns and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, first to the emergency room and later to the burn unit. 

Blount died July 4, 2015, while hospitalized at Grady. He was 37. His death was caused by the burns, the lawsuit says. Lawyers for Blount’s widow, Chrissie McGee Blount, did not respond to calls seeking to clarify the medical cause of death. A call to a phone number listed for McGee Blount was not answered.

McGee Blount is suing Publix for “the full value of the life of Mansur Blount,” attorney’s fees and court costs.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Twin shoots brother while aiming for snake
    Twin shoots brother while aiming for snake
    A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother to death when he fired at a snake in Southeast Texas.   The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says they don't anticipate any charges being filed in the shooting Monday afternoon.   Sheriff's officials said one twin died Tuesday night at a Houston hospital. The boys' names have not been released.   Investigators say the twins fetched two .22-caliber rifles from their home near Dayton after spotting a snake in a water-filled ditch.   Deputy John Tucker says one of the teens bent over toward the snake just as his brother aimed and fired. Tucker says the victim was shot in the head.   Dayton is 35 miles northeast of Houston.
  • Officers named in shooting death
    Officers named in shooting death
    Three law enforcement officers are named in the fatal shooting of a black man whose family said he was having a mental crisis.   A joint release sent Wednesday says Tulsa County sheriff's deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Tulsa police officer Donnie Johnson were involved in Friday's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre. Ramsey and Walker are white; Johnson is black.   All three have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.   Authorities say Barre walked away when two members of the sheriff's mental health unit came to his home to pick him up for an evaluation.   Barre walked about a mile to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives. The officers fired at him as he tried to enter the business.
  • Gas price increases, still below national average
    Gas price increases, still below national average
    Gasoline prices are up by around 12-cents per gallon at some retailers. Quiktrip is selling E-10 regular for $1.95 as the summer driving season gets into full swing. The price was $1.83 per gallon on Wednesday. Nationally, gasoline is averaging $2.31 per gallon. Crude oil is down by $1.73 to $44.73 per barrel on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • United apologizing after passenger shoved to floor at Houston airport
    United apologizing after passenger shoved to floor at Houston airport
    United Airlines is apologizing after one of its employees pushed a 71-year-old man to the floor at a Houston airport. The incident happened almost two years ago, but the video of the shove was just made public Tuesday, thanks to a Houston TV station. In it, it appears that Alejandro Anastasia pushes 71-year-old Ronald Tigner to the floor and that Tigner was motionless on his back for nearly a full minute before a woman, who's been identified as another passenger, checks on him. Anastasia was later charged with assault. Tigner is suing United for more than $1 million. You can see video of the shove here.
  • Business booms after vandalism at A New Leaf
    Business booms after vandalism at A New Leaf
    Close to two weeks after vandals nearly destroyed the Broken Arrow plant nursery, the CEO of A New Leaf says they've made $95,000 in sales and donations. The non-profit employs adults with disabilities.  The damage was estimated at $25,000 with a loss of about $45,000 in revenue. Now, they’ve more than doubled that with help from the community. The CEO calls the response overwhelming. The nursery also suffered a setback during severe storms last year.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.