Man accused of killing father of 5 with single punch outside club

Police arrested a man Sunday, one week after authorities said he threw a fatal punch at a father of five as they stood outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

>> Read more trending news

James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, was charged Sunday with open murder. The 27-year-old was arrested without incident, police said.

Beach is accused of attacking Luis Campos, a 45-year-old tourist visiting from La Puente, California, outside of Vanguard Lounge in the early morning hours of April 30, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Campos was in Las Vegas for his brother’s bachelor party and was expected to serve as best man in the upcoming wedding, according to the newspaper.

Police said Campos was waiting in line to get into the nightclub when two men approached him. After an argument, one of the men punched Campos and both strangers fled.

Police released video of the two men briskly walking away from the club. Officers said Sunday that the second man seen in the surveillance video was interviewed and released without charges.

“The taller guy walked right up to my brother’s face and said something like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Campos’ brother, Drake Garibay, told the Review-Journal. “And he just struck my brother once. The whole thing was like, three, four seconds long.”

Campos fell to the ground, unconscious from the hit to his head, KTNV reported.

He did not regain consciousness.

Family members told KTNV that Campos, a truck driver, husband and father of five, suffered bleeding in his brain. Police said he died Thursday.

“We got a big win today,” Garibay told the Review-Journal after Beach’s arrest. “It doesn’t bring my brother back, but it’s good to know they got him.”

Police continue to investigate.