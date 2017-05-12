Listen Live
Human-sized rat trap used to stop campaign sign thefts
Human-sized rat trap used to stop campaign sign thefts
By: WPXI.com
NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  It's not something you see every day, especially when it comes to local elections: a rat trap pinning a campaign sign to the ground. 

Joseph Kowalchick is running for township supervisor in Norwegian Township, Pennsylvania. 

He told WPXI that he came up with the idea for a human-sized rat trap because a lot of his campaign signs were being stolen. 

"Yeah, it's meant to be a little funny. It's meant to prove a point that we're actually fed up with it," said Kowalchick. 

The oversize rat trap weighs about 250 pounds, so no one should be able to steal the sign again.

