Crime & Law
Florida man with AK-47 opens fire while driving on highway

Photo Credit: arinahabich/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By: Chelsea Todaro, The Palm Beach Post
MIAMI -  A man in Miami was arrested Monday morning after police said he shot at cars with an AK-47 rifle while driving on the highway. 

>> Watch the news report here

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when the 37-year-old man fired his rifle at two passing cars in his red Toyota Corolla on the Palmetto Expressway, CBS Miami reports.

He then lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete median. The suspect was able to drive out of the median and began to drive northbound on the southbound lanes until he crashed again. 

>> Read more trending news

Once police surrounded the suspect, he started shooting at officers, according to CBS Miami

Eventually the man surrendered and police arrested him. No one was injured in the incident, but traffic was shut down for hours on the highway southbound while police investigated, CBS Miami reports. 

Read more at miami.cbslocal.com

