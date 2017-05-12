Florida man’s gummy bear attacks go sour

A 43-year-old Florida man’s attack using gummy bears was only the beginning in a series of disturbances last week at downtown Delray Beach businesses in which he was involved, police said.

Douglas W. Woods Sr. of St. Petersburg was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including battery on a law-enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and vandalism. He was taken into custody after police responded to three complaints about disturbances.

Woods attempted to break free as officers tried to arrest him, forcing two attempts by officers to subdue him with a Taser, according to a police arrest report. The officers were able to force him onto the sidewalk and take him into custody.

While being transported to the Palm Beach County Jail, Woods repeatedly banged his head against the partition of a city police patrol vehicle, the report said. He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Woods refused to appear in court Sunday, according to court records. A judge rescheduled his court appearance for Wednesday.

On Saturday, the event manager for the Green Market told officers Woods cursed at customers and made hand gestures as if he had a gun. He allegedly made threats against a security officer. He allegedly also made threats against the police officers who took him into custody.

Woods was also wanted in connection with an incident the afternoon of May 2 at the It’s Sugar candy store, about a half-mile east of the Delray Beach police station.

Police say Woods walked into the store and became angry because no one was in front to help him. A 30-year-old woman managing the store apologized and tried to help him. Woods began yelling obscenities, grabbed a handful of gummy bears and threw them in the manager’s face, police said.

When the manager asked him to leave, Woods reportedly refused and yelled “the police can’t do nothing to me.”

He stayed for a few minutes longer, then left. Moments later he approached an officer and complained that downtown security and police officers were harassing him, the report said.