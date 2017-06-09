A disagreement between friends over $1 resulted in a 2-inch-deep stab wound in a Florida man’s left shoulder, according to a police report made public this week.

Cornelius Tymes, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police said a friend asked Tymes for a dollar and he refused, telling him to ask his wife instead.

An argument ensued and Tymes threatened to hit his friend in the face, according to the police report. Police said the friend responded by saying, “If you’re a frog, then leap.”

Tymes’ friend told police the argument escalated further, and Tymes threatened to stab him.

His friend called his bluff, the report said. Tymes then pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed him.

The stab wound required three staples at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the report said.

Tymes remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 20.