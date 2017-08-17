Drunken driver runs over ‘Report Drunk Drivers’ sign

APTOS, Calif. - One California driver seems to have taken a highway sign far too literally.
In a Monday Facebook post, California Highway Patrol said a man has been charged with DUI after crashing his Jeep into a sign reading, “Report Drunk Drivers” on Wednesday morning along State Road 1 near Aptos, California.
KSBW reported thatStephen DeWitt, 57, was seriously injured after the Jeep he was driving lost control just before noon, hit the sign, ran up the banked side along the highway and landed upside down in the road.
DeWitt, who one officer said was “quite intoxicated,” was flown to a trauma center.
The crash had a lane closed for an hour.
