Deputies: Parents accused of beating 4-month-old for crying

A Florida couple was arrested Friday in connection with the beating of a 4-month-old baby, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies received a report Friday of possible child abuse after the infant was taken to a hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-accidental facial bruising and leg fractures, Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said.

The child's parents, David Alan Rich, 32, and Ashley Ann Montrony, 30, cooperated with detectives, deputies said.

Investigators said Rich admitted to battering the infant because the baby was crying. He is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Montroy is charged with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm for "failing to provide care and failing to keep her baby safe after having knowledge of the abuse," Ruiz said.

Both were booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Rich is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail, and Montrony is being held in lieu of $1,500 bail.

"The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preventing and protecting our most precious resources: the children of our community," Ruiz said. "We encourage citizens to seek out any assistance needed in an effort to prevent child abuse."

The child is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.