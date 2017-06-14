Deputies find 600 pounds of meth disguised as candy

Police in Texas are investigating after two people tried to steal 600 pounds of methamphetamine-laced lollipops.

Police responded to a call about a robbery at a Houston home Monday, but when they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman stealing bags of candy, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news



“They had so many narcotics in their vehicle, they couldn't close the back hatch of their car,” Lt. Ruben Diaz said, according to CNN.

The homemade-drug lollipops were melted into Batman and Star Wars figures, and had a street value of $1 million, CNN reported. The lollipops -- sold for $20 to $40 -- were designed to look like flowers, bats, Yoda and more, according to KHOU.

“It hits home and affects the entire community when someone is targeting children like this,” Diaz said according to CNN.

Read more at CNN.