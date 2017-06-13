Two Georgia inmates described as "dangerous beyond description" and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow.

Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted in Noxubee County, Mississippi Wednesday, but a search failed to turn up the two escapees.

Investigators said the pair overpowered, disarmed and killed two guards, identified as Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons on Tuesday.

The duo stole another vehicle after carjacking a motorist on Tuesday and are now thought to be driving a white, 2008 Ford F-250, BCX 5372, standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel and tool boxes down both sides. The vehicle, which was taken from Morgan County, Georgia has been positively linked to the escapees.

The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA Highway 16 on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

Their escape, after carjacking a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway, set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill said.

"We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately," the sheriff said.

Sills was emotional during a news conference as he described the scene.

"I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw," he said. "I have their blood on my shoes."

He urged the two to turn themselves in. "They need to surrender before we find 'em," Sills said.

The two got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said.

"My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else," Sills said.

Later Tuesday, the manhunt shifted about 25 miles to the north to the city of Madison, where Sills said the two men burglarized a house and then two men fitting their descriptions were reportedly seen in a Family Dollar store less than a mile away. There had been no further sightings of the inmates, but officials had no reason to believe they had split up, Sills said.

The reward for information leading to the arrests of Rowe, 43, and Dubose, 24, continued to grow. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Wednesday that multiple agencies have contributed $70,000.

Monica and Billue were both transfer sergeants at Baldwin State Prison. Monica had been with the Georgia Department of Corrections since October 2009 and Billue since July 2007.

How the two inmates managed to reach and overpower the guards remains under investigation, Sills said.

"They were inside the caged area of the bus," he said. "How they got through the locks and things up to that area I do not know."

Protocol is to have two armed corrections officers on the bus, but the officers don't wear bullet-proof vests during transfers, Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said.

"We lost two of our fellow officers, two of our kin. We see our officers as our family," Dozier said.

