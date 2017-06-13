Republicans in Congress told harrowing stories of a brush with death on Wednesday, as they struggled to make sense of a morning gun attack on a group of GOP lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. The suspected gunman was killed as Capitol Police officers returned fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. “I was next up at bat, so I had a batting helmet on,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he clearly recognized the sound of a gun shot. “So, we all started running out to the first base side,” as Loudermilk said it was obvious what the gunman was after. “I’m running, and I mean, dirt is flying up from the bullets hitting the ground,” he added. I was on the field, but I’m okay. This was a senseless act of evil. @thehillbaseball — Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) June 14, 2017 https://cmgwsbradiojamiedupree.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/loudermilk-8-minutes.mp3 “He was targeting us,” Loudermilk told reporters. “There was a big oak tree behind me, there’s bark flying off the oak tree.” Because of the presence of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the Republican Whip, two Capitol Police officers were on site, sitting in a black SUV over by the first base dugout. As soon as the shooting started, they fired back. “Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Hill police,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who was at the scene, but not injured. “If he had wanted to, my back was to him, I could have been his first victim,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), one of almost two dozen Republicans who were getting ready for Wednesday’s Congressional baseball game. Chilling recount from @RepChuck racing from field to the dugout: 'All I could think as I was running was, this guy was going to shoot me.' — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) June 14, 2017 “I went down on the ground,” Fleischmann told reporters, as he recounted hearing gun shots from behind. https://cmgwsbradiojamiedupree.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/fleischmann-shooting.mp3 “And then I realized it wasn’t stopping, and so I ran and jumped in the dugout,” he added, still wearing his baseball uniform almost six hours after the incident. Two Republicans evidently ran into the gunman as they left the practice early. “I was playing third base, and Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and I decided to try to get on the road a little early to beat the traffic,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “That was probably five, ten minutes before the shots were fired.” “I’ve had a couple of my colleagues say you’re lucky you left when you did, because you would have been the first in the line of fire,” DeSantis said. The Florida Republican confirmed that a man had walked up to Duncan and DeSantis, asking if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats. “Jeff and I believe that the individual who committed the attack was the same individual who approached us,” DeSantis said. “I don’t know why I decided to try to get on the road by ten after seven, instead of seven thirty,” he added. “But I’m obviously fortunate that I did.”