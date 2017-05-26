Customs officials capture pigeon wearing drug-filled backpack

Pigeons are historically known for carrying messages. The birds are now being used to carry more dangerous items.

Customs officials in Kuwait nabbed a pigeon this week that had been fitted with a makeshift backpack filled with pills close to the Iraqi border, according to the BBC.

Shocking images: Traffickers use pigeon to smuggle drugs into #Kuwait https://t.co/yl1Ri2xVHk pic.twitter.com/oFGWwX07N5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 23, 2017

The bird had a total of 178 pills of ketamine, which is often used as a club drug, the BBC reported.

Customs officials said they are aware of pigeons being used to transport drugs, but “this was the first time they had caught a bird in the act,” according to the BBC.