Crime & Law
Babysitter found online leaves young kids alone in unlocked home, police say
Babysitter found online leaves young kids alone in unlocked home, police say

Babysitter Leaves Kids Home Alone, Uncared For

Babysitter found online leaves young kids alone in unlocked home, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -  A Florida mother arrived home Oct. 31 to find her three young kids coated in feces, left alone in an unlocked house.

She’d hired a babysitter off Care.com, the mother told West Palm Beach police, met with the woman that morning, then left for work.

At about 1 that afternoon, the babysitter, 20-year-old Joanne Simmons, texted the kids’ mom saying she had a family emergency. Simmons, of Riviera Beach, asked what time the mother would be home, and the mom replied it wouldn’t be until after 4 p.m. The mother told Simmons a friend could watch the kids if needed, but Simmons assured the mother it’d be fine.

That’s the last the woman heard from Simmons, the mother told police, despite numerous calls and texts asking if the kids were all right.

The mom arrived home at about 4:30 p.m. to find the front door unlocked and her young kids alone.

The 4-year-old’s underwear were coated in feces, a city police officer noted. The girl’s mother said the girl was fully potty trained.

The younger kids’ diapers hadn’t been touched, the police report states. They had rashes on their thighs and buttocks, according to the officer.

“It appears that the children were never cared for,” the officer wrote.

When an officer spoke with Simmons, she admitted she abandoned the young children, but said she left because the home wasn’t clean.

She couldn’t explain why she ignored their mother’s calls and texts, according to an officer.

Probable cause for Simmons’ arrest was filed late last month, records show. She was arrested Thursday on a child neglect charge and released from the Palm Beach County Jail about 10 hours later on a $3,000 bond, according to records.

  • Trump legislative agenda not exactly speeding through Congress
    Trump legislative agenda not exactly speeding through Congress
    While President Donald Trump has been active in churning out executive actions to follow through on some of his campaign promises, his legislative agenda in the Congress has not jumped out of the starting gate on Capitol Hill, as he continues to look to chalk up his first significant legislative achievement. Here is where we stand on a number of fronts in Washington: 1. GOP health care overhaul remains in limbo. The one major issue where Republicans have tried to take action is on the Obama health law, but those plans remain bogged down in the Congress. Yes, there was a lot of noise in the halls of the Capitol this week about Republicans making another big try at finding agreement on health care, but there was no real evidence that an agreement was near, as the GOP remains short on votes, but filled with internal finger pointing over who is blame for the failure. President Trump has tried to use the bully pulpit to get more conservative Republicans in line, but it hasn’t worked so far, as members of the House Freedom Caucus have said repeatedly that they aren’t going to sign on to a plan that is “Obamacare Lite.” The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017 2. Trump Tax Reform plan not ready for prime time. While there was talk of moving quickly on to tax reform in the immediate aftermath of the Republican troubles on health care, the White House made clear this week that there is no plan ready to be rolled out just yet. “The team is weighing the best option to develop a plan that will provide significant middle-class tax relief and make American businesses more competitive,” said spokesman Sean Spicer. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said last week that he believes a plan could be passed by the House and Senate by August – but that prediction was met with raised eyebrows in the halls of Congress, where it’s been over 30 years since the last tax reform package made it through the House and Senate. There’s a simple reason why – it’s not easy. Spicer says #tax reform will take several months, but there are 'lots of tracks,' people now working on health care, tax & infrastructure — Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) March 30, 2017 3. Money for the border wall seems to be on hold. While President Trump has long talked about building a wall along the southern border with Mexico, squeezing money immediately out of the Congress for that might not happen. The White House wants $1 billion in funding in a measure that will fund the government for the rest of the current fiscal year, through the end of September. But Democrats have made clear they will filibuster any bill that has money for the wall, which could lead to a government shutdown. Key GOP lawmakers have made clear that money for the wall may have to wait until later this year, and they especially don’t like one part of the Trump plan, which would make cuts at the National Institutes of Health as part of that spending package. The wall sounds great – but there are a number of Republicans who don’t feel it’s a funding priority. R-Roy Blunt told reporters that GOP leaders do not want to include Trump’s spending for the border wall in the spring budget..here we go — americafirst (@americavetsnow) March 30, 2017 4. The Congressional schedule and a government shutdown. Also standing in the way of quick action on any Trump legislative agenda items is the schedule for Congress, which will be in session next week, and then take two weeks off for an Easter break. Once lawmakers return on April 17, they will have eight scheduled legislative business days to figure out how to avoid a government shutdown on April 28. April 29 will mark the 100th day of President Trump’s time in office; Republicans don’t want to have to mark that day with a government that is not open for business. We could well repeat the whole government shutdown threat at the end of September as well. It will be interesting to see how the President handles that, plus the need to raise the debt limit later this year. Washington running out of money April 28 2017Another Government Shutdown pic.twitter.com/riEEue9vsH — JW Branding (@JW_Branding) March 30, 2017 5. White House notes renaming of VA clinic – in Pago Pago. During Friday’s White House briefing, something from Press Secretary Sean Spicer caught my ear, as he was rattling off bills that the President would be signing. Most of the new laws approved so far by Mr. Trump have been special resolutions that repeal certain rules and regulations of the Obama Administration – but this one was much more limited, as Spicer noted, “H.R. 1362, naming a VA outpatient clinic in Pago Pago, American Samoa.” That clinic was renamed for the late delegate Eni Faleomavaega, who died recently – he was a popular personality in the House for many years. But let’s get down to business – VA clinics in Pago Pago weren’t at the top of the Trump Legislative Agenda, and probably wasn’t something you thought you would hear mentioned at the White House Briefing. Passing of colorful,Eni Faleomavaega, long friend of EWC. Widow says life with him was never dull. https://t.co/VMlSsqYEJL — Charles E. Morrison (@charmorrison) February 25, 2017 6. Continued signs of White House friction with some GOP lawmakers. This last week, President Trump used Twitter to take multiple jabs at the House Freedom Caucus, and several specific Republicans in the Congress, urging them to get on board with his agenda, including the GOP health care bill. Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) said it was made plain to him that the President would try to knock him out of office in 2018. And then there was a top Trump aide who urged a primary challenger in 2018 for Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI). One thing I noticed in the hallways of Congress in recent weeks is those type of threats don’t scare more conservative GOP lawmakers. Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017 Yes, it’s still early for President Trump. But it is not obvious when he will be able to celebrate a big legislative success in Congress. And like in sports, momentum is always important in politics.
  Former Tulsa teacher gets sentenced
    Former Tulsa teacher gets sentenced
    A former teacher at Tulsa Community College was sentenced this week to two years in prison for indecent exposure. Court records show Khaled Habib had been accused of touching himself in front of students. We caught up with one of his victims after sentencing.  She tells us her situation with Habib was uncomfortable, to say the least. “I was quite honestly shocked and surprised,” the victim said.   She's one of two women who testified against Habib in court.
  Trouble at Owasso vigil Friday night
    Trouble at Owasso vigil Friday night
    A scary situation in Owasso Friday night. KRMG’s told a candlelight vigil was held for Max Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jake Woodruff. They are the three teenagers who were killed after reportedly breaking into a Broken Arrow home Monday morning. Officials report during the vigil, someone heard shots.  This caused people to scream and run from the area. As of early Saturday morning, there have been no reports of any serious injuries.  Also, officers haven’t released if a gun was found.   Around 200 people showed up for the vigil.  
  Soldier's rainy salute for fallen veteran going viral
    Soldier’s rainy salute for fallen veteran going viral
    Only one thing was going through the mind of Kenneth Varnes when he stopped to pay respects to the funeral procession he was passing on highway 195 near Killeen, Texas. “This is probably going to make someone's day,” he thought. It made more than that. When he realized the funeral was for an American veteran, Varrnes, a soldier at Ft. Hood, got out of his truck and saluted until the final car had passed, despite a pouring rain. “I know how it is to go through a tough time like that,” Varnes told KWTX. As soon Varnes got out the downpour slowed to a drizzle, “which was really cool,” he said. What Varnes didn’t know was, someone saw his act and took a picture that quickly went viral. Varnes told reporters he didn’t have any idea who the funeral was for, and it didn’t matter. 'I don't care if they were 80 years old, they were in World War II, they were in Vietnam, they were in Iraq, I don't care if they were 20,” Varnes explained. Because no matter who they were and where they served, “it’s a brotherhood.”
  Couple spice up wedding with a pizza cake
    Couple spice up wedding with a pizza cake
    Why eat wedding cake when pizza tastes so much better? That’s what Jess Melara and Tony Sanchez served on their wedding day last December. >> Read more trending news The high school sweethearts, who were married in Miami after 12 years of dating, skipped the traditional wedding came and served a tiered pizza “cake” instead, the Huffington Post reported. “Tony and I love pizza and aren’t huge fans of cake, so we surprised our guests with pizza cake,” the bride told Wedding Chicks. “It was saucy and delicious and what pizza dreams are made of.”  Some of the couple’s other wedding details were baseball inspired because the groom is a catcher and a non-roster invitee this spring for Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Previously, Sanchez played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but spent the 2016 season in the minor leagues. Mini baseball bat key chains were used as escort cards, and drink napkins had baseball phrases like “Game over” and “Fits like a glove” printed on them.  Since the wedding theme was pizza and baseball, the new married couple served Cracker Jacks as dessert.
