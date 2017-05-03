Kendrex White, the man accused of stabbing four University of Texas students on Monday and killing one, told police he did not remember the attack, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday morning in Travis County.

When UT police asked White, 21, if he knew why he was being questioned the report states he said, “yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon.”

Asked if he was hearing voices, he informed police his mind told him to “tell the truth and withhold any action that he did because it really didn’t happen,” the document says.

White said it’s possible he used a knife to hit someone, but that he didn’t remember, the affidavit says. White ended the interview, telling investigators “if I did something I don’t remember, then I want to be told.”

A source told the American-Statesman earlier this week that White was believed to have been suffering from mental illness on the day of the attacks.

White may have been targeting additional victims, but was stopped by a UT police officer as he entered Jester Center dormitory, according to the document.

White is charged with murder in the death of Harrison Brown. His bail is set at $1,000,000. White has not yet been appointed an attorney or assigned a date for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.