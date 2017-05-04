Actor Laurence Fishburne’s daughter arrested for DUI in Florida

An A-list actor’s daughter gave Florida Highway Patrol officers a show when she was arrested for driving under the influence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

On March 11, troopers pulled over Montana Fishburne, former porn star and daughter of “The Matrix” star Laurence Fishburne, when the 25-year old crashed into an SUV on I-95, the Miami Herald reported.

Troopers found wine in her car and said they smelled alcohol on her. Dashcam video shows Fishburne taking off her heels, dancing in front of the camera and later urinating on a guardrail.

When an officer instructs Fishburne to perform a sobriety test, she is seen taking her time by questioning him, and eventually makes up her own steps.

“I’m not tripping, I’m a ... ratchet,” Fishburne is heard telling a trooper.

Troopers said in the arrest report that Fishburne blew more than twice the legal limit in a Breathalyzer test, the Herald reported.

Fishburne did not let troopers know of her celebrity father’s status, but did talk about politics.

“In the situation we’re going through with Donald Trump,” Fishburne said. “As a Latino-American to another Latino-American, I would appreciate if you could show me the exercise correctly so I can do it correctly.”

Once officers handcuffed Fishburne, she then told them she needed to urinate and began to lift up her dress over the guardrail to relieve herself.

“I will pee right here on your car. That’s not a problem. I just need to sit down,” Fishburne was heard telling a trooper.

She was taken to Broward County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond, according to the Herald. She is expected to go to trial later this year.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Montana Fishburne