Accused Florida rapist accidentally released from custody

A man accused of a 2012 rape in Miami was mistakenly released from custody, according to Miami-Dade police.

Randy Early, 51, somehow “slipped from custody” and was recaptured on Tuesday night by the Miami-Dade Sexual Predator Unit, NBC Miami reported.

Early faces charges of sexual battery, trespassing and strong-armed robbery in a 2012 attack on an elderly woman, according to NBC Miami.

Early, who is mentally impaired, is listed as a patient at an assisted-living facility in Miami, according to court records.

According to WPLG, Early was living at the home in “a house-arrest capacity,” and he visited a hospital for “treatment for medical issues.” He was discharged Saturday from the hospital, but transport workers did not take him back to the assisted-living facility. They dropped him off somewhere else, WPLG reported.

He has not been seen since and does not have a GPS tracking device.

The judge who was assigned to the case “was upset over how something like this could happen,” WPLG reported.

