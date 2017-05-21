Listen Live
clear-night
57°
H 72
L 49

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
57°
Clear
H 72° L 49°
  • clear-night
    57°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 72° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 72° L 49°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 77° L 52°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
7th-grader could be registered as sex offender for sex with 12-year-old girlfriend
Close

7th-grader could be registered as sex offender for sex with 12-year-old girlfriend

7th-grader could be registered as sex offender for sex with 12-year-old girlfriend
Photo Credit: Anakin Tseng/Getty Images
Boy and girl holding hands (stock photo).

7th-grader could be registered as sex offender for sex with 12-year-old girlfriend

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Anakin Tseng/Getty Images

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -  A 14-year-old boy in Texas could be labeled a sex offender after he was arrested for allegedly having sex with his 12-year-old girlfriend. 

The seventh-grader faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Houston Chronicle reports. If he is convicted, the state would register him as a sex offender.

The teen’s mother said the sex was “consensual and he loved her,” the Chronicle reports.

>> Read more trending news

Texas has what is known as the “Romeo and Juliet” law, which allows an underage person to have consensual sex with someone aged three years apart. But this does not apply to someone who is younger than 14 years old. 

Public defender Jackie Stewart Gravois said that generally, "if the prosecutors can prove that it was consensual and it was not forced in any way, they typically don't file these cases or they end up dismissing them," the Chronicle reported.

Read more here.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    From an old newspaper column, echoes of current political arguments
    In recent weeks, I’ve been compiling a list of frequent arguments that are being made to me on social media about the troubles of the current administration, thinking I would put together a blog about the daily reaction of President Donald Trump’s supporters, as backers of both parties do battle over the Trump Presidency. And then an old column from Art Buchwald surfaced, with threads that were almost identical to today. As a kid, I always enjoyed reading Buchwald columns; not only did they involve politics, but the way that Buchwald used humor to jab at those in charge was often enlightening. On Twitter in the past few days, someone pulled up a Watergate-era column from Buchwald, which talked about the response of supporters of President Richard Nixon to the difficult situation facing the White House at the time. “As a public service, I am printing instant responses for loyal Nixonites when they are attacked a party,” Buchwald wrote. “Please cut it out and carry it in your pocket,” he added. Thank you, Art Buchwald. pic.twitter.com/9mdX1ffdcr — Christine Leath (@ChristineLeath) May 20, 2017 In this column from Buchwald, there are a variety of echoes of some of the current arguments that I see in response to current events of the day. “Everyone does it,” Buchwald leads off with. That’s still accurate today. The fourth item – “The press is blowing the whole thing up” – certainly is a reminder of how many people on the Republican side feel today about the news media, and their relationship to President Trump. It wasn’t much different back in the Nixon years. “The Democrats are sore because they lost the election” – the 2017 version from my social media comments is that Democrats are “butt hurt.” “What about Chappaquiddick?” was listed several times, by Buchwald in this over forty year old column. That reminds me of what I see almost daily from listeners and readers – ‘What about Hillary?’ or ‘What about Obama?’ doing certain things – those are frequent responses, along with a verbal back of the hand for the press corps. “I am sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else,” was one Buchwald item from his old column. This past week, I had a number of people tell me that they would no longer read my materials and follow me on Twitter or Facebook, aggravated by stories about the Russia investigation, and possible troubles for the Trump Administration. “Damn Jamie, you sound as bad as CNN now,” one person wrote me last night. “Yeah, why are the media repeating one fake story with unknown sources with partial facts and assumed lies so much?” another said to me on Facebook. This old Buchwald column and the ready comparisons to today is not to say that Trump equals Nixon. Instead Buchwald’s column is a simply a reminder that not much is new in Political America when it comes to how the arguments are made in the public square.
  • Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    Female juvenile shot in Tulsa
    A juvenile female is said to have non-life threatening injuries, after getting shot Friday in Tulsa. The shooting happened around 3:53 p.m., near Pine and Peoria. Police tell us the victim was with her cousin and they were speaking to an unidentified male.   “The male demanded the driver's wallet and produced a pistol,” police said.  “The driver drove the vehicle away. As she was doing so, the suspect fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle.” Police report the juvenile was hit at least once.  She was transported to a nearby hospital.   The suspect is said to be “a black male, early 20's, height 511, weight 180, with long black hair. He was wearing black and blue hoodie and blue jeans.” Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.  
  • Teenager arrested for Tulsa murder
    Teenager arrested for Tulsa murder
    A 19-year-old male is in custody, in connection with the Thursday death of Jeannie Blalock at the Sawmill Apartments. The incident happened early in the morning.  Tulsa investigators believe Chase Bridgers and two 14-year-olds were breaking into houses and stealing cars. During this time, Blalock returned home.  The suspects allegedly attempted to steal her vehicle, but she refused to give up her car. Moments later, she was reportedly fatally shot by the teenagers.   Bridgers has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • Rain totals continue to rise in Tulsa
    Rain totals continue to rise in Tulsa
    We are well above normal in the Tulsa area for rain in 2017. National Weather Service has been crunching the numbers. “Looks like we’ve seen about 22.86 inches of rain this year,” NWS said.  “That’s right about 8 inches above normal for this time of year.” Friday helped out the cause.  The Tulsa area received around 2.14 inches of rain.   Saturday morning will start off wet.  However, the whole day won’t be a washout and we’ll see a high right around 70 degrees. NWS reports the sun will come out on Sunday.  The high will rise to around 76 degrees.  
  • Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. “I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President,” added Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on that panel. BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey agrees to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 19, 2017 Senators made clear they want to hear from Comey not only about his firing, but also about the issue of Russian election meddling. “I’m hopeful his testimony will provide some clarification for the American people,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). On Thursday, President Donald Trump cited Comey’s “poor, poor performance” as one reason that he fired Comey. Many Democrats believe that the real reason Mr. Trump pushed Comey out was because of the probe into Russian election interference, and any possible ties to associates of the President.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.