Crews fight 2 wildfires in Clay County

Crews fought two wildfires in Clay County on Wednesday, including one that has grown to an estimated 40 acres.
Florida Forest Service said four bulldozers and numerous county resources responded to a wildfire off U.S. 17 and Crowl Road south of Green Cove Springs.
#CrowlBayardFire is 100% contained at 36 acres. Started at the railroad tracks. Crews are releasing and will back in the AM @ClayCounty_EM— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 4, 2017
#CrowlBayayrdFire is estimated at 40 acres. 4 Forestry & St Johns RWMD dozers are plowing fire lines all operations are normal at this time— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 3, 2017
Forestry crews and a helicopter fought another 6- to 10-acre fire off Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg.
#PineRidgeFire will stay 80% contained tonight- 1 pocket of unburned fuel in the wet area. Crews will be on scene for an hour & back in AM— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 4, 2017
Burn out operations on the #PineRidgeFire increased containment to 75% homeowners on Buggy Whip are waiting for firing to be done to go home pic.twitter.com/o9RsARVYOT— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 4, 2017
#PineRidgeFire is 6-10 acres in size and 50% contained. Forestry is burning out along Buggy Whip Trail to secure the fire edge. pic.twitter.com/FZLBY4efuq— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 4, 2017
#PineRidgeFire is estimated at 5 acres Slow moving fire burning in medium density pine & oak vegetation- 2 Forestry dozers are plowing lines— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 3, 2017
2 Forestry dozers & 1 fixed-wing aircraft are responding to #PineRidgeFire off Pine Ridge Pkwy in Middleburg- current resources can handle pic.twitter.com/qs7x1kecrf— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 3, 2017
Neighbors tell me this is too close to home. They're scared. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/fzLXvPo044— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 4, 2017
Here on scene of Middleburg Fire. Fire crews say it's about 15 acres, homes are being threatened. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/DXIOwtkDYZ— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 4, 2017
Fire crews fighting another fire in Middleburg. It's 15 acres about 50% contained. @ActionNewsJax— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 3, 2017
Crews fighting 39-acre fire off Crowley Road. Right now it's about 75% contained. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oX5ygMwvlr— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) May 3, 2017
3 Forestry dozers and numerous county resources are responding to a 15-acre wildfire off Hwy 17 & Crowl Road S of Green Cove @ClayCounty_EM pic.twitter.com/pDr9SwBfKJ— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 3, 2017
We are following a wildfire in Clay county south of Green Cove. Stay with @actionnewsjax for updates. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/EqaPf06htW— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 3, 2017
