Creek County deputies undergo reaction time training

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Creek County sheriff's deputies are working to speed up their reaction times.
- All this week, they are training on a $64,000 simulator that creates different scenarios, such as a school shooting or fugitive chase, and they have a split second to determine if a suspect is pulling out a gun.
- This training is paid for by the Oklahoma Lottery to the Central Tech school and is free for all law enforcement to use.
- Every deputy is required to take the training.
