Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'
Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'

Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'
Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'

Updated:

CORRINE BROWN TRIAL: Staffer says she funneled charity money to Brown's bank account

While the focus of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal trial so far has been the fraud and related charges she’s facing, Brown is also accused of some tax violations.

And one of her tax preparers is telling the court about some potential questions that have come up on Brown’s returns.

Brown gets her taxes done through Portnoy CPA, and Dawn Wright has worked on those returns for a number of years. Overall, she described Brown’s individual income tax returns as “relatively straightforward”, except for the fact that they were filed in October of the following year- when all of the extensions had been maxed out.

When the returns were taken one year at a time, though, prosecutors started to highlight some questions. Overall, they’re accusing Brown of both under-reporting her income and over-reporting her charitable giving.

For all of the returns in question, Brown’s only reported sources of income have been her salary from the House of Representatives - which has ranged between about $160,000 and $175,000 - and her pension from the state of Florida from her time as a state lawmaker.

Prosecutors asked Wright on several occasions whether Brown had reported any income from other various sources, and her answer was consistently no.

In addition to raising questions about other potential earnings, court filings also indicate the government believes Brown should have reported money she was allegedly receiving from a group she promoted as a charity, One Door For Education. The focus of the trial is that she and two others raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for that group, but used the money instead on personal expenses.

With charitable giving, there were questions not only with the paperwork backing some of the claimed donations, but with what was actually trying to be deducted.

On her 2008 return, for example, Brown claimed about $23,505 in cash or check donations to various churches, Edward Waters College, and the Community Rehabilitation Center. That year, she did not make any “in kind” contributions- or donations of tangible items, like furniture, rather than money.

Included in the documents prosecutors received as a result of a subpoena on Portnoy, though, was a letter from EWC thanking Brown for her “generous gift of conference room furniture and accessories” for the Presidential Conference Room, which was valued at $12,000. The letter indicated the donation was made in 2008, but the letter itself was dated July 2010- which is well after the return itself was filed.

Assistant State Attorney A. Tysen Duva pointed out the discrepancy, but Wright did not offer any explanation.

Brown’s 2009 return includes a letter from EWC with the same date on it, that appears to say the same thing, but instead the value of the donated property is $8,000.

This year’s return did claim an $8,000 in-kind contribution, in addition to $18,120 in various cash and check donations. The largest donation was $12,000 to the Community Rehabilitation Center, but emails between the Portnoy team and Brown’s assistant, Carolyn Chatman, show Brown had not provided the paperwork to support that donation by the time they were ready to file the return.

On October 13, 2010, a Portnoy staffer emailed that they were filing the return without the CRC donation, and that would mean a lower amount Brown would get back. The file the indicates that on October 14th Portnoy got a letter from the CRC thanking Brown for her donation.

That letter was dated March 30, 2010, and signed by the CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney, who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman.

Two key questions in 2010’s return are first, a deduction Brown claimed for her time, and second, a substantial donation that was only declared after Portnoy sent Brown a draft of her return- which showed that she would only be getting back $756 dollars.

In the draft, Brown had claimed $5,221 cash and check donations, and $10,000 in kind. A letter from the CRC dated August 17, 2011 thanks Brown for her contribution of “time”, which is valued at $10,000.

“You have contributed to helping to establish a brighter future for the multitude of people in need of every possible ray of hope,” the letter says.

Wright told Brown that time could not be deducted, though. By the time they were set to file the return itself, there was a new letter from the CRC which had the same date as the prior letter, but thanked Brown instead for her $10,000 donation of household goods, law equipment, computers, and other like items.

Another difference from the draft to the final return was a $9,500 cash or check contribution to EWC that wasn’t disclosed on the draft. The addition of that donation boosted Brown’s anticipated return from the IRS to $3,416- or $2,660 more than the draft.

Still a third potential complication with the 2010 return actually came almost two years after the return itself was filed. Brown submitted an amended return because of a few changes in connection to her mortgage rate. The change resulted in Brown owing the government $2,057. Prosecutors have previously alleged that she paid that bill with money that was funneled through One Door For Education.

Brown’s 2011 return claimed another in kind donation to the CRC- $9,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and other items. That came with $19,720 in cash or check contributions to a variety of churches and a few other organizations, including FAMU, EWC, Urban League, and Bethune Cookman.

Of the cash and check contributions, Wright says they didn’t have documentation to support all of the claims. While they prefer to have paperwork backing all of the claims, she says they were willing to take Brown at her word for the balance, because they didn’t have any reason to believe it wasn’t accurate.

Giving some level of increased confidence is the fact that- for all of these years of returns- Brown authorized electronic filing. To do that, she had to sign a form that included her verifying the accuracy of the return, under the penalty of law.

2011 was another year there was an amended return required because of mortgage rate changes, but Portnoy’s records can not definitively conclude whether Brown actually filed that return. It is the responsibility of Brown, not Portnoy, to file the amended returns.

Wright’s testimony continues Tuesday, and Brown’s assistant who acted as a liason on this matter will also be taking the stand. The testimony will be supplemented with another witness, an FBI Forensic Accountant.

  Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    Tulsa detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East Admiral and North Lewis. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. So far, a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.  Investigators have reported a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times. “You can almost guarantee that this thing won’t be a who done it,” police said.  “There may be a reason for what happened.  The sooner you give that reason to us, the quicker we can start working.” So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Neighbors living near West 10th and North Wilson Avenue in Sand Springs have been dealing with some monkey business this week...literally. There have been at least five reports of people either seeing or hearing a monkey near their homes. One woman tells us this is just bananas. “It scared the tar out of me,” one witness said.  “It was a pretty good sized monkey.” So far, there has been no photographic evidence of the monkey.  If you do see this monkey, make sure to email KRMG pictures.  
  Always Dreaming about politics at the Kentucky Derby
    As fans get ready for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, while the race itself may be a welcome departure from the daily drumbeat of politics in the U.S., there is certainly a political flavor in the stands, especially from the Bluegrass State. For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May is a mandatory destination, even though McConnell might not strike many on Capitol Hill as someone who will be at the $50 window. Fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also been a frequent attendee, attracting a lot of attention a few years ago when Rupert Murdoch was Paul’s guest in Louisville. Paul’s advice is simple: Rand Paul's advice for the Kentucky Derby: 'Bet lots of money.' pic.twitter.com/bf19JO0JPO — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) April 30, 2016 But while Senators, Congressmen, mayors and Governors might make the trek to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, U.S. Presidents usually do not. In fact, the only sitting President to attend the Kentucky Derby was Richard Nixon in 1969. Nixon was 1st sitting POTUS to attend #KentuckyDerby, 1969, with future President Reagan & their wives: #AP pic.twitter.com/cYDrkQQNbz — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 7, 2016 The next year in 1970, Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson brought his own style of Gonzo Journalism to Louisville, mixing talk of Black Panthers, Vietnam, Barry Goldwater, Colonel Sanders – and of course – Nixon, as well. The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved – Thompson’s unparalleled dive into Derby weekend is simply mandatory reading – whether you like horses, politics, or neither. “Along with the politicians, society belles and local captains of commerce, every half-mad dingbat who ever had any pretensions to anything at all within five hundred miles of Louisville will show up there to get strutting drunk and slap a lot of backs and generally make himself obvious,” Thompson wrote. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Churchill Downs several times for both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup – it’s an enjoyable day, especially if you cash a few tickets along the way. On one of my visits, I ran into then Sen. Wendell Ford, who served both as a Governor of Kentucky, and then for four terms in the U.S. Senate. On race day, I was down in the lobby of my hotel getting the newspaper, and there was Ford, working the hallways and greeting people, all smiles as he recognized me from the halls of Congress. He made it clear that he wanted to make sure I had a good time that day. “I just got one piece of advice for you,” Ford said, leaning in to emphasize his words, like a Quarterback calling a big play late in the game. “Get it on, son!” Ford said with a big smile. “Git it on!” Who am I picking on Saturday? I’ll take the #5 horse, Always Dreaming.  
  Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock is talking about his failed marriage in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The standup comedian and actor admits that he cheated on his wife with three different women, one of whom is a fellow celebrity, although he apparently didn’t identify the woman. Rock is currently performing his first standup comedy tour in nine years, which was in Tulsa a few weeks ago. You can read more from the Rolling Stone interview here.
