A jury found Corrine Brown guilty on 18 counts in her federal fraud trial. Watch CBS47 at 5 for reaction from supporters and the latest on the verdict.

The jury reached a verdict in Corrine Brown's federal fraud trial on Thursday, the day after a juror was dismissed and deliberations were restarted.

The jury found Brown guilty on 18 counts and not guilty on 4 counts.

Brown will not immediately go to jail. She will be sentenced in 90 days or more.

Brown's defense attorney said he plans to seek a new trial.

Brown released a statement about the verdict:

While I respect the jury's decision I disagree with it and I want to make it clear that I maintain my innocence. I did not commit these crimes and I intend to file a motion for a new trial. I will continue to stand on my record of decades of faithful service to this community and the nation. I have a long record of charitable service to the community and that will continue even during this process. I want to thank my family and friends for their prayers and support during this difficult time. I ask that you continue to pray for and support me. This fight is not over and as I'm sure you know I will continue to fight to clear my name and restore my reputation."

Guilty verdicts:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail & wire fraud (Conspiring to use One Door to defraud)

Conspiracy to commit mail & wire fraud (Conspiring to use One Door to defraud) Count 2: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 6/3/13)

Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 6/3/13) Count 4: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $28,700 donor check to One Door on 9/10/13)

Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $28,700 donor check to One Door on 9/10/13) Count 6: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/15/14)

Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/15/14) Count 7: Aiding & abetting mail (FedEX of $10K donor check to The Alexander Agency on 9/16/14)

Aiding & abetting mail (FedEX of $10K donor check to The Alexander Agency on 9/16/14) Count 8: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/16/15)

Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/16/15) Count 9: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons asking for $5K donation on 6/18/13)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons asking for $5K donation on 6/18/13) Count 10: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $3,055 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/5/13)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $3,055 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/5/13) Count 11: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,086 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/13/13)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,086 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/13/13) Count 12: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,500 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/3/13)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,500 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/3/13) Count 13: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2K One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/9/13)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2K One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/9/13) Count 15: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $10K check to Alexander Agency on 9/17/14)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $10K check to Alexander Agency on 9/17/14) Count 17: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons seeking $10K donation to One Door on 9/16/15)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons seeking $10K donation to One Door on 9/16/15) Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts (False congressional financial disclosure forms)

Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts (False congressional financial disclosure forms) Count 21 : Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws

: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws Count 22: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2012

Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2012 Count 23: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2013

Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2013 Count 24: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2014

Not guilty verdicts:

Count 3 : Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 7/2/13)

: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 7/2/13) Count 5: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $7K donor check to One Door on 9/10/14)

Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $7K donor check to One Door on 9/10/14) Count 14: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Simmons email w/ FedEx label for $7K check to One Door on 9/10/14)

Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Simmons email w/ FedEx label for $7K check to One Door on 9/10/14) Count 16: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons seeking $10K donation on 9/9/15)

Counts 18 and 20 were related to Ronnie Simmons only.

Brown's defense attorney James Smith said her defense plans to file a motion for a new trial. He wouldn't say why but said they are confident there is chance to have the conviction overturned.

The jury reached the verdict the day after the judge called an emergency hearing Wednesday morning after a juror made comments about Brown and "higher beings."

The juror was dismissed and the jury restarted deliberations with an alternative on Wednesday.

The judge called an emergency hearing on Thursday morning because a First Coast News reporter attempted to contact a juror on Wednesday.

“In an effort to interview the juror who was dismissed yesterday, contrary to what I had asked, the First Coast News reporter inadvertently attempted to contact a sitting juror,” Judge Corrigan said Thursday.

The juror had no contact with the reporter, First Coast News' attorney said.

The jury asked the judge three questions during deliberations, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday. The verdict was reached just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The FBI Jacksonville Division released a statement about the verdict:

Former Congresswoman Brown took an oath year after year to serve others, but instead she exploited the needs of children and deceived her constituents to advance her own personal and political agendas. Corrupt public officials undermine the integrity of our government and violate the public's trust, and that is why investigating public corruption remains the FBI's top criminal priority. I am proud of our special agents, analysts and support personnel who spent countless hours following the money trail in this case, and thank our law enforcement partners at the IRS-CI and U.S. Attorney's Office for their efforts to hold Brown and her associates accountable for their inexcusable actions."

Rep. Al Lawson, who won Brown's seat in the November election, said his thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.

“It came quicker than we thought," Lawson said in a statement to Action News Jax. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. She’s done a lot for this community and can't take that away from her.”

