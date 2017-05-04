Listen Live
News
Corrine Brown Trial: Brown takes the stand, says 'I wish I paid more close attention to my finances'
Close

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown takes the stand, says 'I wish I paid more close attention to my finances'

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown takes the stand, says 'I wish I paid more close attention to my finances'
Corrine Brown on Day 7 of her trial

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown takes the stand, says 'I wish I paid more close attention to my finances'

Updated:

 

As lightning and thunder crashed outside the courthouse, former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown told the jury she was innocent on all 22 counts of her federal indictment.

Brown is known for her dramatics, and as her campaign slogan promises, Corrine delivered.

Tearing up multiple times on the stand, Brown told the jury she “never intentionally did anything wrong.”

The former congresswoman is accused of using “bogus charity” One Door for Education as a personal slush fund as well as falsifying her congressional financial disclosures and tax returns.

Former Jacksonville meteorologist named suspect in sexual assault

Brown proclaimed innocence by way of ignorance to the jury.

She testified she didn’t know much about One Door for Education and said her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons never told her it was not a registered nonprofit.

She was the fourth and final witness for the defense, after seven days dominated by 40 prosecution witnesses.
Simmons testified on Wednesday that he would hand Brown cash he withdrew from his girlfriend Carla Wiley’s “charity” when they were alone in the congressional office.

Brown testified she did get cash from Simmons, but she said they were travel reimbursements.

“Any cash that Ronnie ever gave me, I always felt -- and he told me – it was his personal cash,” Brown said.

She also contradicted Simmons by denying she asked him to withdraw thousands of dollars from One Door and deposit it into her account.

Brown wept and paused to blow her nose while she told the jury.

“There’s a lot of young people in this community that end up in jail. A lot of them. I never would have wanted that to happen to Ronnie, never.”

The former congresswoman also got emotional talking about one of the donors who contributed to One Door, Bob Picerne.

TRENDING: Newborn baby photographed with mother's IUD in hand

“I would not want him to think that he donated any money for me and it didn’t go to what it was intended to go toward,” said Brown. “All of them [the donors], every last one.”

Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith, asked her the question many have been thinking: “How could you not know about thousands of dollars going into your bank account?”

“I wish I could just answer that. I wish I paid more close attention to my finances. I was always busy working on things for my constituents,” Brown said.

Brown also told the jury why she said her staffer Von Alexander was depositing money into her personal bank account.

She said she loaned Alexander money because Alexander was in danger of losing her house and her car. She said the deposits were Alexander paying it back.

Brown said she did not know why Alexander was paying back those “loans’ with checks from One Door.

U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutor Tysen Duva will continue to cross-examine Brown on Friday morning. Then the judge will dismiss the jury until Monday for closing arguments.

  • Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa has first GoFundMe fraud arrest
    Tulsa police made their first arrest for GoFundMe fraud this week. KRMG's told Tonya Gordon started a GoFundMe page for Ron David, who suffered a heart attack in December and had quadruple bypass surgery. Unfortunately, David tells us he hasn’t seen a dime of the nearly $2,000 that was raised. “Later we found out that money was gone before I woke up from a coma,” David said.  There is some good news for David.   The company released a statement reading in part:  “It’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In this case, we’ll ensure Mr. David receives the money raised on his behalf.” - Spokesman Bobby Whithorne Gordon has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.  
  • 19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    19-year-old fatally shot in Tulsa
    Tulsa detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East Admiral and North Lewis. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m. So far, a motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.  Investigators have reported a 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times. “You can almost guarantee that this thing won’t be a who done it,” police said.  “There may be a reason for what happened.  The sooner you give that reason to us, the quicker we can start working.” So far, a description of the suspect hasn't been released. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  • Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Sand Springs residents report seeing monkey
    Neighbors living near West 10th and North Wilson Avenue in Sand Springs have been dealing with some monkey business this week...literally. There have been at least five reports of people either seeing or hearing a monkey near their homes. One woman tells us this is just bananas. “It scared the tar out of me,” one witness said.  “It was a pretty good sized monkey.” So far, there has been no photographic evidence of the monkey.  If you do see this monkey, make sure to email KRMG pictures.  
  • Always Dreaming about politics at the Kentucky Derby
    As fans get ready for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, while the race itself may be a welcome departure from the daily drumbeat of politics in the U.S., there is certainly a political flavor in the stands, especially from the Bluegrass State. For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May is a mandatory destination, even though McConnell might not strike many on Capitol Hill as someone who will be at the $50 window. Fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also been a frequent attendee, attracting a lot of attention a few years ago when Rupert Murdoch was Paul’s guest in Louisville. Paul’s advice is simple: Rand Paul's advice for the Kentucky Derby: 'Bet lots of money.' pic.twitter.com/bf19JO0JPO — Cheryl (@HoldingOn2Stars) April 30, 2016 But while Senators, Congressmen, mayors and Governors might make the trek to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, U.S. Presidents usually do not. In fact, the only sitting President to attend the Kentucky Derby was Richard Nixon in 1969. Nixon was 1st sitting POTUS to attend #KentuckyDerby, 1969, with future President Reagan & their wives: #AP pic.twitter.com/cYDrkQQNbz — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 7, 2016 The next year in 1970, Rolling Stone writer Hunter S. Thompson brought his own style of Gonzo Journalism to Louisville, mixing talk of Black Panthers, Vietnam, Barry Goldwater, Colonel Sanders – and of course – Nixon, as well. The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved – Thompson’s unparalleled dive into Derby weekend is simply mandatory reading – whether you like horses, politics, or neither. “Along with the politicians, society belles and local captains of commerce, every half-mad dingbat who ever had any pretensions to anything at all within five hundred miles of Louisville will show up there to get strutting drunk and slap a lot of backs and generally make himself obvious,” Thompson wrote. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Churchill Downs several times for both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder’s Cup – it’s an enjoyable day, especially if you cash a few tickets along the way. On one of my visits, I ran into then Sen. Wendell Ford, who served both as a Governor of Kentucky, and then for four terms in the U.S. Senate. On race day, I was down in the lobby of my hotel getting the newspaper, and there was Ford, working the hallways and greeting people, all smiles as he recognized me from the halls of Congress. He made it clear that he wanted to make sure I had a good time that day. “I just got one piece of advice for you,” Ford said, leaning in to emphasize his words, like a Quarterback calling a big play late in the game. “Get it on, son!” Ford said with a big smile. “Git it on!” Who am I picking on Saturday? I’ll take the #5 horse, Always Dreaming.  
  • Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock admits he cheated on his wife
    Chris Rock is talking about his failed marriage in a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The standup comedian and actor admits that he cheated on his wife with three different women, one of whom is a fellow celebrity, although he apparently didn’t identify the woman. Rock is currently performing his first standup comedy tour in nine years, which was in Tulsa a few weeks ago. You can read more from the Rolling Stone interview here.
