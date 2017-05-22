What You Need to Know:

Rain chances move in ahead of a cold front Monday night; not looking severe

Temps are going to be 10 - 15 degrees COOLER than normal for the end of May

More rain chances move in for the start of Memorial Day Weekend, some could be severe

Weekend looks nice, rain chances stick around, but not a complete washout

MONDAY

Overall conditions will be nice into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Rain chances increase late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours as a cold front moves closer to Green Country.

The chance for these showers/storms to turn severe are low. Rainfall totals should be less than half an inch across most of Green Country with some rumbles of thunder and lightning flashes possible. The highest chance of rain is to the west of highway 75.

TUESDAY

The chances of showers and thunderstorms continues into Tuesday morning. Morning commutes could have some wet roads, but again the severe threat is very low with rainfall totals remaining low as well.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be cooler, about 10-15 degrees cooler than the average for the end of May. Sunshine returns allowing for a relatively nice, but cool afternoon. Things should remain dry behind the cold front through the mid-part of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Dry weather expected for Wednesday with cool temperatures sticking around. Winds remain strong out of the north and northwest continuing to bring in the cool air.

Any outdoor plans should be safe, but keep a jacket handy with morning temperatures back in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY

By the latter half of the work week, sunshine continues to dominate for the day and winds return back out of the south. Temperatures climb back into the 80s for the afternoon after a chilly start to the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be remain dry ahead of more rain chances moving in to start the holiday weekend.

FRIDAY

The warmest day all week will be at the end of the work week before the weekend really gets started. Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s with large amounts of sunshine to start the day.

Southern winds on Thursday and Friday will continue to bring in the rich gulf moisture that is needed for storms to happen. Rain and storm chances return for the evening and into the weekend. It is possible that isolated strong to severe storms could develop and move into Green Country, but right now, it looks to be more likely that storms will develop closer to Colorado and move into Kansas.

Out of all the days there are rain chances this week, Friday has the highest chance of the storms turning severe.

SATURDAY

Rain chances stick around and temperatures are cooler again behind the rain. It is not going to be a BIG cool down, instead temperatures come down just a few degrees from Friday.

The day is not going to be a complete washout, but it is worth keeping an eye to the sky for any storm chances that move through for Memorial Day Weekend.

SUNDAY

The chance of rain comes down just a little bit and temperatures drop back into the low 80s. Again, it is worth keeping an eye to the sky for any storms that develop.

As things become for defined and consistent for the storm chances on Friday and into Memorial Day weekend, this story will be updated with all the information you need to know.