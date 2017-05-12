A man believed to be in his 40s is dead after a workplace accident at a construction site in Durkeeville on West 16th Street.

A 30-year-old man was also injured after falling on his back at the same site Thursday.

Charlie McCloud, who lives next door to the construction zone, said he was sitting on his porch when it happened.

“It was all quiet, next thing you know you hear -- I won't say a loud boom -- more like a popping sound,” McCloud said.

This police report shows one worker died at the scene and the other was transported to UF Health.

“I knew it was coming from this direction. Then I went to the store like an hour later, they had it all roped off and stuff,” McCloud said.

Sky Action News Jax captured exclusive aerial video of JSO at the construction site which is the future Mary Eaves Apartments location.

The employees involved in the accident were working for M & R Construction, who is a subcontractor to Building Materials and Construction Services.

According to the police report, the company overseeing the project, Summit Contracting Group, has been cited by OSHA in the past.

It’s most recent citation is from February of last year which found employees were exposed to fall hazards.

OSHA is now investigating Thursday afternoon’s incident.

Action News Jax tried calling M & R Construction but no one answered. A short time later, someone called reporter Lorena Inclan back and as soon as she introduced herself, the caller hung up.

Summit Contracting Group’s Chief Administrative Officer, Nicole Padgett, sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Summit Contracting Group, Inc. sends its deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one in the tragic accident yesterday, and our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to the worker who was injured. The two workers were employed by M&R Construction, LLC, who is a subcontractor to Building Materials and Construction Services.

"OSHA is currently investigating the accident and Summit is providing OSHA with all requested information necessary for OSHA to complete its investigation. Summit has no further comment on this active OSHA investigation other than to reiterate our commitment to job site safety, including our commitment to fully cooperate with the OSHA investigation.”