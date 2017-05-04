Quick Facts:

Police arrested Megan Sloan on Monday for controlled drug and embezzlement charges

An open Facebook account led to the investigation

Sloan remains in the Creek County Jail

Sapulpa Public Schools told FOX23 Sloan is suspended pending the investigation

Police were called to Holmes Park Elementary on Monday morning after a teacher found Megan Sloan’s Facebook account open their computer.

On the computer was an open conversation where Sloan allegedly wrote to someone about using and selling heroin, along with pawning school property.

During investigation, she allegedly admitted to pawning two iPad tablets belonging to the school and used money from field trip funds for gas and drugs.

Officers said a search of Sloan’s purse revealed syringes with some possible heroin in them.

Investigators found substances that tested positive for meth and heroin in the purse, along with a prescription drug and paraphernalia often used to store and use narcotics.

Sapulpa Public Schools superintendent Rob Armstrong shared this statement with parents:

Let me take a moment to express my heartfelt sadness for the events that have transpired this week. We are working tirelessly to investigate several serious allegations. While talking with many individuals, and small groups of people during the last 72 hours we wanted to take the time to send a general message to our entire community. Oklahoma Statutes prohibit a public body from releasing and/or discussing internal personnel investigations, including demotion, discipline, or resignations. We take the safety of our children very serious. We are all parents, grandparents, and neighbors. As a matter of standard practice, we will review our current policies and procedures to ensure best available practices are being followed. Please contact your school principal, or district administrators if you ever have information that we need to know about. Together we will continue to make this a school district to be proud of.

Sloan went to the Creek County Jail on the following charges:

Three counts of possession or purchasing controlled drugs within 1000 feet of public institution

Embezzlement

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Emails sent to Sapulpa Public Schools shows that administrators may have known about Sloan's alleged drug use back in 2015.

The emails obtained by FOX23 News show that a concerned citizen sent the school principal at that time an email stating that they should look into Sloan's alleged drug use. A follow up email by now superintendent, Robert Armstrong shows the school district was alerted about Sloan and was going to look into it.

Two years later, Sloan was still teaching at Holmes Park Elementary school.

Currently, Sloan is in the Creek County Jail after heroin and meth were found in her purse, along with other drug paraphernalia.

