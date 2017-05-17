Community responds as jury finds Tulsa police officer not guilty

A community is responding after a jury decided the fate of Officer Betty Shelby.

The jury found Shelby not guilty.

She faced a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed man, in 2016.

Closing statements ended Wednesday.

As the jury began deliberated, Crutcher's family and supporters gathered to pray for the jurors in the courthouse.

Tulsa police released a statement warning that people in the area near the courthouse may be asked to move during a peaceful rally or demonstration.

"In the event of a peaceful rally or demonstration, a request may be given by law enforcement to move or relocate the participates for their safety. Please advise members of the media to adhere to the same requests. We want to respect our citizen’s rights under the Constitution to peacefully assemble, and need to be present to ensure their safety. Thank you for working with us to ensure the safety of our citizens."

Shelby supporters also showed up to the courthouse.

After the verdict, some people chanted near the courthouse, showing their disapproval for the jury's decision.

City officials said they will hold a news conference Thursday morning.

Download the FOX23 News App for updates to be sent to your phone as soon as they become available.